How To Watch Jeff Bezos Launch Into Space From Texas On Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos is less than 24 hours away from becoming the second mega billionaire to be launched into space.

Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen will blast off into space from a Blue Origin launch site in Van Horn, Texas, on Tuesday, July 20.

This will be the first time Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin will send humans aboard its New Shepard spacecraft.

Similarly to Richard Branson's July 11 flight, Bezos and the crew will launch into suborbital space.

The New Shepard spacecraft won't travel as fast or as far as, say, NASA's Apollo missions. Instead, the group will go up 62 miles above sea level, where they'll experience weightlessness and amazing views of the planet and space for a few minutes before returning to Earth. The trip will last about 11 minutes long.

How to watch:

Online: The Blue Origin website will have a live stream starting at 6:30 a.m. Central. Liftoff is currently targeted for 8:00 a.m. Central.

On TV: Local CBS, ABC, and NBC stations will carry a live stream of the launch. On cable, CNN Business will also air the launch.

In Person: There will be no public viewing areas to watch the launch, and the Texas Department will be closing a portion of State Highway 54 near the launch site.