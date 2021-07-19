'No Swimming' Advisory Issued For Charlotte Lake After Massive Sewage Leak

Summer is in full swing, sending many residents flocking to the water to cool down from the rising temperatures. However, that fun has been delayed for a popular area at one Charlotte lake after a massive sewage leak over the weekend.

Charlotte officials issued a "No Swimming" advisory for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie on Sunday (July 18) after 847,000 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged from the Paw Creek Lift Station, according to WCNC. The station, located at 8924 Old Down Road, is operated by Charlotte Water.

A pipe alignment issue during a construction project was determined to be the cause of the leak, according to Mecklenburg County. The issue has since been repaired and the leak stopped, but the advisory remains in place. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will continue monitoring water quality to evaluate when it is safe to return to the water.

"Since Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk of human health," said Rusty Rozzelle, the water quality program manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

As of Monday, it is unclear when the advisory will be lifted and when conditions will be safe enough for recreational activities to resume.