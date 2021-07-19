Tulsa Woman Caught After Commenting On Cop's 'Most Wanted' Facebook Post

An Oklahoma woman is behind bars thanks to a Facebook post.

Every week the Tulsa Police Department shares its "most wanted" fugitive on the social media website. On July 14, the fugitive of the week was Lorraine Graves, whom the police were looking for in connection to a March murder.

It must have taken cops by surprise when the wanted woman commented on their post.

"What's where's the reward money at," Lorraine Graves replied.

Immediately other Facebook commenters called her out for her post.

"giiirl you better stay off social media they can track you!!" wrote Jane Doe.

It didn't take long for the police to track down Graves because she was arrested and charged with accessory for murder the very next day. Her original post was deleted, but there's plenty of screenshots as proof.

Authorities believe she is involved with the shooting death of Eric Graves at the St. Thomas Square Apartment earlier this year, KFOR reported. It's unclear if Graves and the victim are related.

Two other suspects, Jayden Hopson and Gabriel Hobson, were already caught and charged with murder.