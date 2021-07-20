Kanye West Does Not Trash Kim Kardashian On New Album 'Donda'

Kanye West will not be bad-mouthing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on his upcoming album, Donda.

Following a report that claimed Mr. West compared his life with Kim to being in a "prison" on a song off his forthcoming LP, Page Six has reported that the rumor is simply not true.

Kanye "doesn’t rap anything negative about his estranged wife on the new album, and certainly doesn’t compare himself to being a prisoner or rap about her taking everything," the outlet reported.

As fans know, Ye held a surprise listening party for Donda on Sunday (July 20) where he played numerous songs from the album. In clips from the event that surfaced on social media, fans were given a preview of two songs — one featuring him briefly rapping about his family. "...daughter just turned one, and she still depending on her mom, big brother in the streets, he went and bought him a gun," he raps in part.

Kanye appears to have multiple tracks that mention his loved ones as a source told Page Six, "Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before [his] listening party [on Sunday]. It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

The former couple is currently going through a divorce. Kim officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.