2 College Football Powerhouses Reach Out About Joining SEC: Report

Two of college football's biggest programs have reportedly "reached out" to the Southeastern Conference about joining the league.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports both the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma could be announced as additions to the SEC "within a couple of weeks," citing "a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation."

Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the report during SEC Media Days on Wednesday (July 21) in Hoover, Alabama.

"No comment on that speculation," Sankey said, later adding, "We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people."

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters at SEC Media Days that he's hoping for the Aggies to remain the conference's only team from Texas.

A&M and Missouri, both previously part of the Big 12, joined the SEC during the last round of conference realignment in 2011.

The potential addition of Texas would restore the annual rivalry between the University of Texas and Texas A&M, which was played from 1915-2011, until the Aggies joined the SEC.

Additionally, the Longhorns and Sooners -- two of college football's biggest rivals -- would continue the Red River Shootout in their new conference.

The SEC would also become the first 16-team superconference, which has long been reported as a possibility during another round of conference realignment.

The move would also likely have an effect on current SEC West teams moving to the East to even the divisions at eight teams each, with Alabama and Auburn making the most sense both geographically.