Former Arizona Pitching Ace Guest Stars In Stunt In New 'Jackass' Movie

A former Arizona Wildcat made two major debuts this month.

Danielle O'Toole is both an Olympic athlete and a guest softball pitcher on the the big screen. She makes a cameo in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie, which released its first trailer on Tuesday.

She only appears for a few seconds, but O'Toole shows just how dangerous a softball pitch can be.

In her cameo, she helps Ehren McGhehey - aka Danger Ehren - with a cup check. She winds up and pitches a softball to a part of the body where a softball should never be.

"Yes, I hit him. He took it like a champ," O'Toole wrote on Twitter.