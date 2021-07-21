Former Arizona Pitching Ace Guest Stars In Stunt In New 'Jackass' Movie

By Anna Gallegos

July 21, 2021

Danielle O'Toole throws a pitch
Photo: Getty Images

A former Arizona Wildcat made two major debuts this month.

Danielle O'Toole is both an Olympic athlete and a guest softball pitcher on the the big screen. She makes a cameo in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie, which released its first trailer on Tuesday.

She only appears for a few seconds, but O'Toole shows just how dangerous a softball pitch can be.

In her cameo, she helps Ehren McGhehey - aka Danger Ehren - with a cup check. She winds up and pitches a softball to a part of the body where a softball should never be.

"Yes, I hit him. He took it like a champ," O'Toole wrote on Twitter.

Ouchies. We cringe to think at how many times it took to get the right shot.

O'Toole looks like she had a great time though.

On Tuesday, she also made her debut as the pitcher for Mexico's softball team. Team Mexico was shutout 4-0 by Team Canada during their first game of the Tokyo Olympics' opening round for women's softball.

O'Toole and Team Mexico is set to take on:

  • Japan, Wednesday, July 21, 8 p.m. PT, NBCSN
  • United States, Friday, July 23, 10:30 p.m. PT, NBCSN
  • Italy, Sunday, July 25, 4 a.m. PT
  • Australia, Monday, July 26, 4 a.m. PT.

