Former Arizona Pitching Ace Guest Stars In Stunt In New 'Jackass' Movie
By Anna Gallegos
July 21, 2021
A former Arizona Wildcat made two major debuts this month.
Danielle O'Toole is both an Olympic athlete and a guest softball pitcher on the the big screen. She makes a cameo in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie, which released its first trailer on Tuesday.
She only appears for a few seconds, but O'Toole shows just how dangerous a softball pitch can be.
In her cameo, she helps Ehren McGhehey - aka Danger Ehren - with a cup check. She winds up and pitches a softball to a part of the body where a softball should never be.
"Yes, I hit him. He took it like a champ," O'Toole wrote on Twitter.
Since YALL are asking....— Danielle O’Toole Trejo (@Oh_tooly3) July 21, 2021
Yes, We have our first Olympic game tonight, Viva México 💥 https://t.co/XZ8kLm2gz0
Ouchies. We cringe to think at how many times it took to get the right shot.
O'Toole looks like she had a great time though.
On Tuesday, she also made her debut as the pitcher for Mexico's softball team. Team Mexico was shutout 4-0 by Team Canada during their first game of the Tokyo Olympics' opening round for women's softball.
O'Toole and Team Mexico is set to take on:
- Japan, Wednesday, July 21, 8 p.m. PT, NBCSN
- United States, Friday, July 23, 10:30 p.m. PT, NBCSN
- Italy, Sunday, July 25, 4 a.m. PT
- Australia, Monday, July 26, 4 a.m. PT.