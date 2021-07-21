Multiple People Struck By Lightning At The Grand Canyon

Multiple people visiting the Grand Canyon were struck by lightning from a monsoon season storm on Tuesday, July 20.

Two hikers on the Bright Angel Trailhead were hit just before 3 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

An emergency crew found a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the trail. The man regained consciousness, but crews had to perform CPR and other life saving measures to revive the woman, who didn't have a pulse.

The two hikers couldn't be airlifted to a hospital because of "significant storm activity." They were carried out of the trail and taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. The female hiker is now at a regional burn center where she is in stable condition.

Two other people took themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries. "Lighting splash" is when lightning hits an object like a tree and jumps to a person.

The park is warning visitors to find shelter during storms.

"Visitors to the park are reminded that if the sound of thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, they should seek shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle," the NPS said in a statement.