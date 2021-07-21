This North Carolina Building Is A Finalist For 'America's Best Restroom'
By Sarah Tate
July 21, 2021
A building in North Carolina has been named a finalist for "America's Best Restroom."
The Pump House in Kannapolis, a stand-alone bathroom building, is one of 10 public restrooms in the country chosen as a finalist for the award, which is given out annually by Cintas. According to WRAL, any public restroom in the U.S. is eligible for the contest, which judges cleanliness, innovation, functionality, and unique design, among other factors, to determine the best restroom in America.
According to the City of Kannapolis, The Pump House has everything you could ever hope for in a rest area.
"The Pump House ... is designed as a beautiful place to rest, relax and have fun," the city wrote in on its community Facebook page. "In the middle of a beautiful tree lined street the Pump House is surrounded by water fountains, lit by a rainbow of colors, urban swings, public art sculptures, murals, a putting green, entertainment stages, and fun inspirational quotes from children's books."
In addition to the many amenities, there are plenty of nearby restaurants and businesses that visitors can stop by to complete their trip.
We need your vote! The Pump House restroom on West Avenue has been selected as one of the top ten public restrooms in...Posted by City of Kannapolis - Community News on Tuesday, July 20, 2021
The Pump House is located on West Avenue in Kannapolis, outside of Charlotte.
If you'd like to support North Carolina's only finalist, you have until August 20 to cast your vote here. The other finalists can also be seen on the contest website.