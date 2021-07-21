This North Carolina Building Is A Finalist For 'America's Best Restroom'

A building in North Carolina has been named a finalist for "America's Best Restroom."

The Pump House in Kannapolis, a stand-alone bathroom building, is one of 10 public restrooms in the country chosen as a finalist for the award, which is given out annually by Cintas. According to WRAL, any public restroom in the U.S. is eligible for the contest, which judges cleanliness, innovation, functionality, and unique design, among other factors, to determine the best restroom in America.

According to the City of Kannapolis, The Pump House has everything you could ever hope for in a rest area.

"The Pump House ... is designed as a beautiful place to rest, relax and have fun," the city wrote in on its community Facebook page. "In the middle of a beautiful tree lined street the Pump House is surrounded by water fountains, lit by a rainbow of colors, urban swings, public art sculptures, murals, a putting green, entertainment stages, and fun inspirational quotes from children's books."

In addition to the many amenities, there are plenty of nearby restaurants and businesses that visitors can stop by to complete their trip.