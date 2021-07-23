Texas Lawmakers Enter Discussions About Longhorns Joining The SEC

By Anna Gallegos

July 23, 2021

Arkansas v Texas
Photo: Getty Images

College sports are such a big business in Texas that state politicians are getting involved in the University of Texas' fight to join the Southeastern Conference.

Four prominent state lawmakers met with Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, a day after news broke that Texas and the University of Oklahoma expressed interest in leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the Texas Tribune reported.

The group included state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who's currently penning a bill that would require the state legislature to sign off on UT leaving the Big 12.

“The lack of transparency by our flagship institution is wrong. Such a monumental economic and educational decision impacting the entire state must not be made in a bubble on the forty acres," Leach wrote on Twitter.

"This is about much more than college sports. The impact UT’s decision would have on communities & businesses all across Texas would be real, substantial and potentially devastating. On behalf of those concerned Texans, the Texas Legislature has an obligation to be involved.”

Meanwhile, the SEC could make a decision about UT and OU in a couple of weeks.

That's time Texas lawmakers do not have. With the ongoing special session and state Democrats in Washington, Texas lawmakers are unable to introduce new bills until the next legislative session, which is in 2023.

Texas has a history of politicians getting involved in college conference changes. The former Gov. Ann Richards and her Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock were responsible for getting their alma maters Texas Tech and Baylor University into the Big 12 in the 1990s, according to Texas Monthly.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Texas Lawmakers Enter Discussions About Longhorns Joining The SEC

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.