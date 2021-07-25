Hella Mega Tour Opener: See Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day's Setlists
By Katrina Nattress
July 25, 2021
It's been almost two years since the Hella Mega Tour was initially announced, and on Saturday night (July 24), Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day finally embarked on their epic stadium tour.
After The Interrupters warmed up the crowd at Dallas, Texas' Globe Life Field, Rivers Cuomo and company were the first to take the stage. They had plenty of new material to play, but also gifted fans with some of their biggest hits like "Undone — The Sweater Song," "Say It Ain't So," and of course their cover of Toto's "Africa."
Fall Out Boy was next in line, and their 15-song setlist was packed with anthems like "Sugar, We’re Goin Down," "Light Em Up" and "Saturday." They also played "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More 'Touch Me'” live for the first time since 2016.
Green Day ended the night with a career-spanning set that included everything from "Longview" to "Pollyanna," as well as a cover of Kiss's classic "Rock and Roll All Nite."
See the remaining dates of the Hella Mega Tour here and check out each band's setlist below.
Weezer Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist
Hero
Hash Pipe
All The Good Ones
Beverly Hills
The End Of The Game
My Name Is Jonas
Pork And Beans
Feels Like Summer
All My Favorite Songs
Undone — The Sweater Song
Surf Wax America
El Scorcho
Island In The Sun
Africa (Toto cover)
California Snow
Say It Ain’t So
Buddy Holly
Fall Out Boy Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist
The Phoenix
Sugar, We’re Goin Down
Irresistible
Uma Thurman
Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
Save Rock And Roll
The Last Of The Real Ones
Dance, Dance
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More“Touch Me“
This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
I Don’t Care
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Centuries
Saturday
Green Day Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist
American Idiot
Holiday
Know Your Enemy
Pollyanna
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Longview
Welcome To Paradise
Hitchin’ A Ride
Rock And Roll All Nite (KISScover)
Brain Stew
St. Jimmy
When I Come Around
21Guns
Minority
Knowledge
Basket Case
She
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Still Breathing
Jesus Of Suburbia
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)