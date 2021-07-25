It's been almost two years since the Hella Mega Tour was initially announced, and on Saturday night (July 24), Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day finally embarked on their epic stadium tour.

After The Interrupters warmed up the crowd at Dallas, Texas' Globe Life Field, Rivers Cuomo and company were the first to take the stage. They had plenty of new material to play, but also gifted fans with some of their biggest hits like "Undone — The Sweater Song," "Say It Ain't So," and of course their cover of Toto's "Africa."

Fall Out Boy was next in line, and their 15-song setlist was packed with anthems like "Sugar, We’re Goin Down," "Light Em Up" and "Saturday." They also played "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More​ 'Touch Me'” live for the first time since 2016.

Green Day ended the night with a career-spanning set that included everything from "Longview" to "Pollyanna," as well as a cover of Kiss's classic "Rock and Roll All Nite."

check out each band's setlist below.

Weezer Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist

Hero

Hash Pipe

All The Good Ones

Beverly Hills

The End Of The Game

My Name Is Jonas

Pork And Beans

Feels Like Summer

All My Favorite Songs

Undone — The Sweater Song

Surf Wax America

El Scorcho

Island In The Sun

Africa (Toto cover)

California Snow

Say It Ain’t So

Buddy Holly

Fall Out Boy Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist

The Phoenix

Sugar, We’re Goin Down

Irresistible

Uma Thurman

Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

Save Rock And Roll

The Last Of The Real Ones

Dance, Dance

A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More​“Touch Me“

This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

I Don’t Care

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Saturday

Green Day Hella Mega Tour July 24, 2021 setlist

American Idiot

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Pollyanna

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

Longview

Welcome To Paradise

Hitchin’ A Ride

Rock And Roll All Nite (KISScover)

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

When I Come Around

21Guns

Minority

Knowledge

Basket Case

She

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Still Breathing

Jesus Of Suburbia

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)