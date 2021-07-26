5 Oklahoma Sooners Go For Gold At The Tokyo Olympics
By Anna Gallegos
July 26, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The University of Oklahoma has sent athletes to the last 21 summer Olympics.
The Tokyo games are no different with five athletes and two alternates representing the Sooners this year.
Here's the Sooners who are going for gold this year.
Team USA
- Yul Moldauer: Men's Gymnastics
- Allan Bower: Men's Gymnastics - alternate
- Keilani Ricketts: Softball - alternate
Team Great Britain
- Ama Pipi: Track & Field - 400 meters; 4 x 400 meter relay
Team Mexico
- Abraham Ancer: Men's Golf
- Nicole Mendes: Softball
- Sydney Romero: Softball
The U.S. women's softball team is currently set to play the gold medal match against Japan at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, on NBCSN.
The Mexico women's softball team will compete for the bronze medal against Canada on Monday, July 26, on CNBC.
So far, 82 current or former Sooners have competed in the Olympics for 11 different counties. Sooners have collected a total of 23 medals all time, including 13 golds, seven silver and three bronze.