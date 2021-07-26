Bidders Offer $11K For Bag Of Air From Kanye West's DONDA Event In Atlanta

Kanye West held a listening event for his highly-anticipated album DONDA at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta — and a bag of air from the party is going for nearly $11,000 online.

On eBay, a search for a bag of air from West’s DONDA drop at the stadium yields several pages of results.

The lowest-priced bags of air showed starting bids at $0.99 on the zip-locked bag — one of which has escalated to $8,500 in price — and the highest bag of air shows a bid of $10,000 as of Monday afternoon (July 26).

Bids for the bags of pair fall anywhere in between. Some sellers might expect dozens of dollars while others are pricing their bags at thousands of dollars, eBay results show.

A Kanye West fan account pointed out in a tweet that “history repeats itself,” showing one screenshot of a bag of air from West’s DONDA event with a starting bid of $3,333.33 (plus $4 shipping). A second screenshot shows a bag of air from West’s “Yeezus” tour, marked with a $60,100 bid.

West held “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. He apparently never left — the rapper is reportedly still living in the stadium to finish the album. The album is slated to release on August 6.