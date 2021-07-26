Dan + Shay Celebrate Returning To The Stage By Teasing New Song Release

By Kelly Fisher

July 26, 2021

Dan + Shay Perform On "Today" Show
Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay are so thrilled to play live music again that the duo might release another new song from their upcoming album.

Earlier this month, the “Glad You Exist” singers announced the release date of their next album — which they dubbed their “best album yet” — and premiered the music video for the title track, “Good Things.”

As Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney return to live shows, they might add another new song to their set list.

Sharing a series of videos from the North Dakota State Fair, Dan + Shay wrote:

“if you’ve missed live music as much as we have, here are 7 slides of video evidence that it is back and crazier than ever in minot, nd. thank y’all for pouring your hearts out with us this weekend. truly the greatest feeling in the world being back together again. the energy of these shows kinda got us thinking we should drop another new song from the album to add into the set. maybe this week? comment and let us know. 👀”

Since teasing the new song, fans have dropped hundreds of comments begging for more — and it seems like more is on the way:

“i wanna drop a new song this week 😇,” Smyers wrote in the comments.

See the post here:

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.