Dan + Shay To Celebrate 'Good Things' Album Release With Nashville Concert

Dan + Shay are set to drop their newest album Good Things next month, and the duo is celebrating with an album release party at a popular Nashville park.

The country duo made the announcement on Monday (July 19) on social media, sharing that they are choosing to celebrate their fourth full-length album, which they've called their "best album yet," in the city they call home.

"NASHVILLE! it's been over a year since our two (arena) tour shows, so we wanted to do something special for you. this time, we have a NEW ALBUM to celebrate and we're throwing a huge party on the great lawn in centennial park," the duo announced on Instagram.