Dan + Shay To Celebrate 'Good Things' Album Release With Nashville Concert
By Sarah Tate
July 19, 2021
Dan + Shay are set to drop their newest album Good Things next month, and the duo is celebrating with an album release party at a popular Nashville park.
The country duo made the announcement on Monday (July 19) on social media, sharing that they are choosing to celebrate their fourth full-length album, which they've called their "best album yet," in the city they call home.
"NASHVILLE! it's been over a year since our two (arena) tour shows, so we wanted to do something special for you. this time, we have a NEW ALBUM to celebrate and we're throwing a huge party on the great lawn in centennial park," the duo announced on Instagram.
The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. August 13 on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park in Nashville. The album release party will include a full concert, with all the new songs from the album, food and drink trucks, exclusive merchandise and more. "Think tequila tuesday, but times one million," they teased in the announcement.
But there's a catch — they only have a select number of tickets for fans wishing to attend. "We're only selling a limited amount of tickets, so get 'em before they're gone," they wrote, adding the code needed for pre-sale: GOODTHINGS
Additionally, the proceeds from ticket sales will go back to the community they love.
"It's important for us to always give back to the city that we call home, so proceeds from the concert benefit centennial park conservancy."
For more information, visit Dan + Shay's website here.