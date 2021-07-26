After gifting us with a performance video of their Bee Gees cover "You Should Be Dancing," the Dee Gees (aka Foo Fighters) are back with visuals for "Shadow Dancing." Drummer Taylor Hawkins takes on vocal duties for this one, giving his best Andy Gibb impression.

Both tracks are featured on the Foos' latest release, Hail Satin, which also includes covers of the Bee Gees' "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as live studio versions of Medicine at Midnight songs ("Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter").

Watch the Dee Gees perform "Shadow Dancing" above.

The Foos were planning to celebrate Hail Satin's release with a full-capacity show at Los Angeles' Forum; however, they decided to postpone the concert after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The gig is now set to go down on August 26, after the band concludes its 26th anniversary tour. See a full list of dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

August 19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

August 21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center

August 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum