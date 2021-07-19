Foo Fighters' Bee Gees Covers Album 'Hail Satin' Is Now Available To Stream

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters transformed into the Dee Gees for a special Record Store Day release called Hail Satin. The 10-track LP features one side of Bee Gees covers ("You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing"), while the other comprises live studio versions of Medicine at Midnight songs ("Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter").

If you weren't able to get your hands on the dazzling record, fear not: the whole project's now available to stream. No matter what format you're using, the band gave a recommendation on the best way to enjoy Hail Satin: “For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…).”

Listen to Hail Satin above.

The Foos were planning to celebrate the new release with a full-capacity show at Los Angeles' Forum; however, they decided to postpone the concert after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. They have yet to announce the rescheduled date, but still plan to proceed with their 26th anniversary tour. See a full list of dates here.