Kentucky Woman Tries To Steal Truck, Tractor, Kayak While On Crime Spree

A Kentucky woman was arrested earlier this month for going on a bizarre crime spree that involved a kayak.

The spree started when authorities say 41-year-old Tina Duncan broke into two homes on Luzerne Depoy Road in Greenville, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 17.

She then broke into a home a few miles away on Nebo Cemetery Road and stole a truck. Duncan allegedly drove the trunk through a door and then took off.

She continued driving the stolen truck until she got it stuck in the mud near a farm on Highway 2584.

Duncan ditched the truck and "made a failed attempt to take a kayak and make her getaway in a nearby creek," according to a statement from the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department.

After having no luck with the kayak, Duncan jumped into a John Deere tractor. She started driving that off when she lowered the bucket on the tractor and tore up three driveways before getting stuck in a culvert.

The property owners stayed with Duncan until sheriff's deputies arrived to take her into custody. Duncan has been charged with theft, criminal mischief, burglary, and public intoxication, among other charges.