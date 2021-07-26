WATCH: Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Texas
By Anna Gallegos
July 26, 2021
Residents in Texas were treated to a light show on Sunday when a meteor zoomed across the night sky.
A bright flash could be seen in North and Central Texas and parts of Oklahoma, while people near Texoma heard a boom around 9 p.m., according to Texas Storm Chasers.
Nearly 150 people reported seeing the fireball on the American Meteor Society website.
Several dash cameras and doorbell cameras also recorded the the meteor.
Did you see the meteor last night over north Texas? Amazing! #txwx #meteor pic.twitter.com/MYpt6RSobM— Steve Campanini (@stevecampanini) July 26, 2021
Senior meteorologist David Finfrock at NBC 5 in Dallas was one of the first to point out that the flash of light wasn't a UFO, and that it was likely a meteor that exploded.
Not a UFO.— David Finfrock (@DavidFinfrock) July 26, 2021
But this appears to be video of the meteor that exploded over North Texas.#meteor https://t.co/ca8jjCU39K
Video of tonight Texas #meteor caught by security camera here in the Brazos Valley— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 26, 2021
📹Kendall Jarrell pic.twitter.com/3TZlMESsQm
A much larger meteor was reported in Norway at 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, CNN reported.
Expect more meteor sightings in the next few days. The two meteor showers Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids are expected to peak on Wednesday night, according to Accuweather.
The twin showers are expected to produce between 15 and 20 meteors per hour. The best time to see them will be at midnight local time, assuming there are clear skies in your area.