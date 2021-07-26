WATCH: Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Texas

By Anna Gallegos

July 26, 2021

Night scene with starry sky and meteorite trail over forest
Photo: Getty Images

Residents in Texas were treated to a light show on Sunday when a meteor zoomed across the night sky.

A bright flash could be seen in North and Central Texas and parts of Oklahoma, while people near Texoma heard a boom around 9 p.m., according to Texas Storm Chasers.

Nearly 150 people reported seeing the fireball on the American Meteor Society website.

Several dash cameras and doorbell cameras also recorded the the meteor.

Senior meteorologist David Finfrock at NBC 5 in Dallas was one of the first to point out that the flash of light wasn't a UFO, and that it was likely a meteor that exploded.

A much larger meteor was reported in Norway at 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, CNN reported.

Expect more meteor sightings in the next few days. The two meteor showers Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids are expected to peak on Wednesday night, according to Accuweather.

The twin showers are expected to produce between 15 and 20 meteors per hour. The best time to see them will be at midnight local time, assuming there are clear skies in your area.

