Blake Shelton Introduces New Wife 'Gwen Stefani Shelton' At CMA Summer Jam
By Sarah Tate
July 28, 2021
It's Gwen Stefani Shelton.
After the No Doubt frontwoman recently called out her new husband Blake Shelton for accidentally forgetting her new name, the country superstar made sure to introduce her correctly during a performance at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, per Entertainment Tonight.
The sweet moment was captured by a fan during Shelton's set at the star-studded concert series on Tuesday night (July 27). Shelton was in the middle of his hit "Happy Anywhere" when Stefani walked out on the stage to join in the duet. At one point he introduces his wife by her maiden name, but he quickly makes up for it moments later.
"Gwen Stefani Shelton," he called out to the crowd, who cheered back their applause.
“Happy Anywhere” @blakeshelton @gwenstefani #CMASummerJam 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/XWljZjxq8v— Cat 😽✨ (@GxCat26) July 28, 2021
For anyone who couldn't grab tickets for the sold-out concert, both nights will be filmed for a primetime TV special that will air later this summer on ABC.
Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in an intimate July 3 wedding ceremony at the former's Oklahoma ranch.
"They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family," a source told ET. "It was a fairytale experience even for the guests."