Runaway Bride? Wedding Dress Found Dumped On Dallas North Tollway

By Anna Gallegos

July 28, 2021

A wedding dress on a desk chair.
Photo: North Texas Tollway Authority

A cleanup crew found an unusual piece of trash while cleaning up the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco last week.

Among the discarded cans and fast food bags, an employee with the North Texas Tollway Authority found a wedding dress on Friday (July 23) night.

"A worker thought he knew it was something special and he radioed in that he had found a wedding dress and he was told well congratulations,” Michael Rey with the NTTA told CBS DFW.

Despite being found on the side of the road, the dress is in good condition and it still has its train.

“This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal. It didn’t go flying out of a vehicle per se. It’s boxed up. It’s clearly somebody’s memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them,” said Rey.

Whether it was tossed by a runaway bride or accidentally fell off a moving truck, the NTTA is trying to find the dress's rightful owner.

Documents with the dress show that it was boxed up about 20 years ago, but the NTTA doesn't have any other identifying information. It's hoping that the owner or some one will information with come forward.

The owner or someone who knows who it belongs to can contact TalkToNTTA@ntta.org. The dress will be held for 90 days before it can be auctioned off with other abandoned property.

