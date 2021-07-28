Serial Lawn Pooper In Indiana ID'ed After She's Caught On Camera

Police in an Indianapolis suburb has finally found a serial lawn pooper after she was caught on camera doing her business.

The issue started last summer when residents in the Windemere neighborhood in Fishers noticed human-sized waste on their front lawns in the morning.

"We have found her droppings in our yards. She carries her own toilet paper and she just leaves the toilet paper behind with her droppings," Monique Miller told WTHR.

The droppings disappeared during cooler months, but the pooper started again this summer.

"Last week, or the week before, she did it in three or four different yards down the street — every other yard," Angie Kiley told the station.

No one knew who the was leaving being the mess, so neighbors put up "no pooping" signs on their front lawn.

Neighbors are now hoping that there lawns will be poo free because someone caught the pooper in action on their doorbell camera. The footage was turned over to Fishers Police, who now know the woman's identity.

Police are keeping her name a secret because she hasn't been charted with a crime. Instead, officers "encouraged her to seek professional assistance, and criminal charges may be still filed in the future," authorities wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Windemere residents believe the pooper is a jogger.

"I know runners, this tends to happen if they run long distances, but this is an every day occurrence," said Miller. "Maybe she needs to get a treadmill."