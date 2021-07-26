WATCH: Matt Damon Reveals Choice In Brady-Belichick Patriots Debate

Matt Damon is a Tom Brady guy, perhaps, surprisingly, rivaling his loyalty to the New England Patriots.

Damon appeared on fellow Massachusetts native Bill Simmons' podcast last week and discussed the quarterback, revealing that he "watched every Bucs game last year" after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 following 20 seasons in New England.

“It’s not even a bandwagon. I love Tom,” Damon said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I love him. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for all of us who were lucky enough to be able to follow his entire career. I’m riding it all the way to the end. It’s not a bandwagon. I’m all in on that guy. I don’t, you know, the Patriots … I don’t … I’m following Tommy. Like I just, I want to see — I’m just so … the fact that he did that last year on a torn MCL? I mean just stop it, you know what I mean? It’s just awesome. It’s such a great story.”