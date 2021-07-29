WATCH: Usain Bolt Explains Packers Fandom, Responds To Rodgers' Return
By Jason Hall
July 29, 2021
The fastest man of all time is apparently also a major "cheese head."
Eight-time Olympic Gold medalist and 100m world record holder Usain Bolt discussed his fandom of the Green Bay Packers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday (July 29) afternoon.
"We didn't get a lot of games when I was younger. So the first game I watched was with Aaron Rodgers back in the days and I saw him and I was like, 'you know what? This is going to be my team,'" Bolt revealed. "If it was any other team on the day that was playing good, the first game I watched, I would be supporting them."
Green Bay Packers fan, @usainbolt was pumped when he saw Aaron Rodgers return to Lambeau 🧀pic.twitter.com/jcp9zqIqAr— FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 29, 2021
"We're looking good," Bolt added. "[Randall] Cobb is back, so I'm excited about that. We're looking good this season. Last season, we weren't great, but this season we're looking good."
"Usain, you made the NFC Championship Game last season," McAfee said in response to Bolt's criticism over the Packers' performance in 2020.
"Oh, don't talk about it," Bolt said while shaking his head. "It was a sad day for me. We shouldn't have lost that though. There's no way we should've lost that game."
Bolt also expressed his excitement over having his favorite quarterback back in the fold amid a rift between Rodgers and the Packers organization this offseason.
"You don't know how happy I was when I opened my Instagram and saw Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field," Bolt said.
The eight-time Olympic Gold medalist made a public plea to Rodgers via Sports Illustrated prior to his return his week.
"Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you."@usainbolt doesn't want to see Rodgers leave his beloved Packers 😢 pic.twitter.com/rlqNfxABVh— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021
Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.
It appears the standoff between #AaronRodgers and the #Packers has ended! #GoPackGo— WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) July 27, 2021
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Rodgers "arrived at Lambeau Field" Tuesday morning via Twitter.
ESPN's Adam Schefter, who initially reported Rodgers was "disgruntled" in April, reports the quarterback agreed to a new deal to return to the Packers for the 2021 season, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.