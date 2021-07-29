WATCH: Usain Bolt Explains Packers Fandom, Responds To Rodgers' Return

"We're looking good," Bolt added. "[Randall] Cobb is back, so I'm excited about that. We're looking good this season. Last season, we weren't great, but this season we're looking good."

"Usain, you made the NFC Championship Game last season," McAfee said in response to Bolt's criticism over the Packers' performance in 2020.

"Oh, don't talk about it," Bolt said while shaking his head. "It was a sad day for me. We shouldn't have lost that though. There's no way we should've lost that game."

Bolt also expressed his excitement over having his favorite quarterback back in the fold amid a rift between Rodgers and the Packers organization this offseason.

"You don't know how happy I was when I opened my Instagram and saw Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field," Bolt said.

The eight-time Olympic Gold medalist made a public plea to Rodgers via Sports Illustrated prior to his return his week.