WATCH: Usain Bolt Explains Packers Fandom, Responds To Rodgers' Return

By Jason Hall

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The fastest man of all time is apparently also a major "cheese head."

Eight-time Olympic Gold medalist and 100m world record holder Usain Bolt discussed his fandom of the Green Bay Packers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

"We didn't get a lot of games when I was younger. So the first game I watched was with Aaron Rodgers back in the days and I saw him and I was like, 'you know what? This is going to be my team,'" Bolt revealed. "If it was any other team on the day that was playing good, the first game I watched, I would be supporting them."

"We're looking good," Bolt added. "[Randall] Cobb is back, so I'm excited about that. We're looking good this season. Last season, we weren't great, but this season we're looking good."

"Usain, you made the NFC Championship Game last season," McAfee said in response to Bolt's criticism over the Packers' performance in 2020.

"Oh, don't talk about it," Bolt said while shaking his head. "It was a sad day for me. We shouldn't have lost that though. There's no way we should've lost that game."

Bolt also expressed his excitement over having his favorite quarterback back in the fold amid a rift between Rodgers and the Packers organization this offseason.

"You don't know how happy I was when I opened my Instagram and saw Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field," Bolt said.

The eight-time Olympic Gold medalist made a public plea to Rodgers via Sports Illustrated prior to his return his week.

Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Rodgers "arrived at Lambeau Field" Tuesday morning via Twitter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who initially reported Rodgers was "disgruntled" in April, reports the quarterback agreed to a new deal to return to the Packers for the 2021 season, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Usain Bolt Explains Packers Fandom, Responds To Rodgers' Return

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.