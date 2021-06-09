Dierks Bentley Joins Brothers Osborne To Perform Duo's 'Lighten Up'

Brothers Osborne took the stage with Dierks Bentley at the 2021 CMT Awards, and the country superstars did not disappoint.

Bentley teamed up with the brother dup at The Bonnaroo Farm to perform Brothers Osborne’s “Lighten Up.”

The song kicks off:

“There's a roadside bar with a neon sign/And when the sun goes down/We'll be rollin' up/About the time to lighten up (lighten up)/To kick off the floor on the right foot/Southpaw, pass it around/Gon' keep the windows up’/Cause we'll be lightin' up”

The Brothers Osborne duo is also gearing up for the 2021 Concert for Love & Acceptance, airing on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the Concert for Love & Acceptance to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians, and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond," Ty Herndon, who is presenting the event, previously said in a statement.

Bentley is also looking ahead to future shows, including Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, over Labor Day weekend. Organizers released the lineup on Tuesday (June 8), with Kip Moore, Ingrid Andress, Keith Urban and more.

See the list of 2021 CMT Music Award winners here.