This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

The best burger in Alabama can be found in Mobile, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.

The magazine included Callaghan's Irish Social Club on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.

Callaghan's Irish Social Club is located at 916 Charleston Street in Mobile's Garden District. The restaurant specializes in Angus beef burgers, which are hand-smushed but never smashed and offers a tomato, cucumber and onion salad instead of fries.

Here's what Food & Wine said about Callaghan's Irish Social Club:

"The first thing to know about Mobile is that the city's first recorded Mardi Gras celebration took place in 1703, a decade before New Orleans was even founded. So fine, one city became more famous than the other, but the similarities between the two remain striking, perhaps nowhere more than in Mobile's own Garden District, a charming patch where Callaghan's Irish Social Club has thrived since the 1940s, evolving over time to become a prime destination for not only live music and good times, but also for a near-perfect bacon cheeseburger. The bedrock: Angus beef, hand-smushed but never smashed, cooked up on a vintage flat top and topped with quality vegetables, plus very good bacon. Instead of fries, there's a cooling tomato, cucumber, and onion salad to balance things out."