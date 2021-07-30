This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State
By Jason Hall
July 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The best burger in Alabama can be found in Mobile, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.
The magazine included Callaghan's Irish Social Club on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.
Callaghan's Irish Social Club is located at 916 Charleston Street in Mobile's Garden District. The restaurant specializes in Angus beef burgers, which are hand-smushed but never smashed and offers a tomato, cucumber and onion salad instead of fries.
Here's what Food & Wine said about Callaghan's Irish Social Club:
"The first thing to know about Mobile is that the city's first recorded Mardi Gras celebration took place in 1703, a decade before New Orleans was even founded. So fine, one city became more famous than the other, but the similarities between the two remain striking, perhaps nowhere more than in Mobile's own Garden District, a charming patch where Callaghan's Irish Social Club has thrived since the 1940s, evolving over time to become a prime destination for not only live music and good times, but also for a near-perfect bacon cheeseburger. The bedrock: Angus beef, hand-smushed but never smashed, cooked up on a vintage flat top and topped with quality vegetables, plus very good bacon. Instead of fries, there's a cooling tomato, cucumber, and onion salad to balance things out."
Today’s special is The L.A. Burger, it’s amazing ! #worldfamous #laburgerPosted by Callaghan's Irish Social Club on Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Here is Food and Wine's full list of the best restaurants in each state:
- Alabama- Callaghan's Irish Social Club
- Alaska- Club Paris
- Arizona-Harvey's Wineburger
- Arkansas- Ohio Club
- California- Zuni Cafe
- Colorado- Bud's Bar
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Charcoal Pit
- Florida- El Mago de las Fritas
- Georgia- NFA Burgers
- Hawaii- The Daley
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Top Notch Beefburgers
- Indiana- The Workingman's Friend
- Iowa- B&B Grocery
- Kansas- Cozy Inn
- Kentucky- Laha's Red Castle
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Palace Diner
- Maryland- Hamilton Tavern
- Massachusetts- Craigie on Main
- Michigan- Motz's
- Minnesota- The Nook
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Town Topic
- Montana- Wally & Buck
- Nebraska- Stella's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Bazaar Meat
- New Hampshire- Gilley's PM Lunch
- New Jersey- White Manna
- New Mexico- The Pantry
- New York- Peter Luger
- North Carolina- Brooks' Sandwich House
- North Dakota- JL Beers
- Ohio- Zip's Cafe
- Oklahoma- Tucker's Onion Burgers
- Oregon- Expatriate
- Pennsylvania- Tessaro's
- Rhode Island- Stanley's
- South Carolina- Rockaway Athletic Club
- South Dakota- Nick's
- Tennessee- Earnestine & Hazel's
- Texas- Perini Ranch
- Utah- Crown Burgers
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig
- Virginia- Texas Tavern
- Washington- Dick's Drive-In
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Solly's Grille
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive-In