Watch Dan + Shay's 'Most Fun' Music Video For New Song, 'Lying'

Dan + Shay have been teasing fans about the release of their next song, and “Lying” is officially here.

The duo called this “the most fun we’ve ever had making a music video,” and fans get to hear it weeks before Dan + Shay’s new album drops. “Good Things” is slated to release on August 13.

They announced on social media Thursday (July 29):

“NEW SONG “LYING” AVAILABLE NOW! this is the most fun we’ve ever had making a music video. huge shout out to the fam for getting us out of our comfort zone and into our dancing shoes. if we can do it, you can too! turn it up on repeat, learn the dance, and tag us in your videos! 2 weeks until GOOD THINGS: THE ALBUM. let’s goooo! 🤠🕺🏻🥃🌵🌙”

From his own Instagram account, Dan Smyers also dished: “(I) haven’t danced since the 7th grade talent show when me and some of the guys on the basketball team danced to *NSYNC (i also played “higher” by creed on guitar in that same talent show).”

Smyers also predicted that "Lying" is “GONNA POP OFF ON TOUR 🕺🏻”

Fans will undoubtedly hear the new song in live shows soon. Dan + Shay teased their next song release after performing at the North Dakota State Fair: “the energy of these shows kinda got us thinking we should drop another new song from the album to add into the set.”

Watch Dan + Shay’s new music video here: