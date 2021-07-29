Dan + Shay Tease Another New Song Ahead Of 'Good Things' Album Release

Something new is coming from Dan + Shay tonight.

The country duo teased fans on their social media channels to keep their eyes peeled for a new song at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday (July 29).

Dan + Shay posted on Wednesday (July 28): “we’d be LYING if we said we weren’t releasing a new song,” along with a video of Shay Mooney walking into a bar and ordering — of all things — tequila (perhaps a nod to their 2018 hit). The duo followed up with a separate video of a group of dancers in a studio, still hinting at Thursday’s announcement.

Mooney shared the video on his own Instagram account, and Dan Smyers replied to the band’s first post “THIS ONE GOES OFF 🔥”

Dan + Shay teased their next song release after performing at the North Dakota State Fair, noting how much they missed playing live shows and writing: “the energy of these shows kinda got us thinking we should drop another new song from the album to add into the set.”

Earlier this month, the “Glad You Exist” singers announced the release date of their next album — which they dubbed their “best album yet” — and premiered the music video for the title track, “Good Things.”

The new album is slated to release August 13.