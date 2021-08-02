Buffalo Bills Owners Threaten To Move Team To Central Texas

Austin, Texas, suddenly became the front runner for a pro-football team over the weekend.

The Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula are eyeing a new $1.1 billion stadium that New York tax payers would foot the bill for, The Buffalo News reported. It's rumored that if the Pegulas will move the team if they don't get their way.

Austin came into the picture when ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham on Sunday tweeted "An ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the 'other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.' "