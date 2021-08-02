WATCH: Talented Dog Paints A Masterpiece... But The Internet Has Questions

Reactions ranged from the astounded to the confused to the doubtful. One person wrote, "Am I tripping or did I just watch a dog paint a flower?" Another commented, "How did he get the right colors? He's color blind." Someone else stated, "Does anyone else think this is too good to be real?" and another added to that opinion, "Pretty sure someone is holding the brush tip next to the dog in an angle. But still, very cute and creative video."

It might be hard to believe but Secret could very well be painting the flower. When asked how she taught her dog to paint, Mary explained, "It took a long time! I start by teaching her to touch a target on the painting, then from one target to another, creating a line. After that we worked on circles, and then up lines versus sideways etc! We have these names, and finally got to something like this, 'up line, circle + dot = flower' 😃 obviously that’s way over simplified but just to give the basic idea!"

Clearly, Secret is an incredibly smart pup - in fact painting isn't even her only talent. She can also play instruments and do yoga with her owner.