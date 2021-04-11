VIDEO: Nail Technician Slammed For Putting Fake Nails On Dog

Dog owners love to pamper their pooches. In fact, there are entire spas dedicated to canines where, just like at human spas, the pups can get massaged, styled and cleaned, but one thing that their Homo sapiens best friends do that dogs don't is get fake nails... until now.

Maritza Rubalcava, a nail technician, has gone viral on TikTok for a video where she creates fake nails for her chihuahua, Coco. Apparently, the 25-year-old spends almost an hour perfecting her pooch's nails then gingerly places them on the pup.

The California native explained to the Mirror, "Coco is my baby and one night my husband and I were talking and we thought it would be so cute to make her some tiny fake nails. I just did it for fun and it felt so random but it turned out well. She loves being pampered so she really enjoys the process of me sticking the nails onto her claws with adhesive pads."