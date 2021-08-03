Patrick Stump Reveals How Playing In Fall Out Boy Primed Him For Score Work

Patrick Stump has been making a name for himself in the film world, most recently writing the theme song for the new Disney Junior show Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and during a recent interview with Screen Rant the Fall Out Boy frontman revealed how his band actually primed him for score work.

“In Fall Out Boy, I’m writing the music, but I’ve always been an interpreter. I’m interpreting Pete [Wentz, bass]‘s lyrics," he explained. "I think that really primed me for score work because you’re helping somebody else tell their story. You’re using your music to help somebody else tell the story, and that’s something that I’m naturally drawn to and want to do."

“Even though, musically, a lot of the things that I do when scoring – whether it’s [Spidey and His Amazing Friends] or a horror movie or a romantic comedy – sound completely different than Fall Out Boy, it’s still the same motivation. Somebody else has a story they want to tell that needs music. And I’m the guy; I’m here to help.”

Fall Out Boy is currently on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer. Check out the setlist from the tour opener here and a full list of dates here.