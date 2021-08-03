This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
August 3, 2021
Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.
If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the regional flavor.
That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.
So what's the best place to get a burger in Oklahoma?
It's Tucker's Onion Burgers in Oklahoma City.
Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:
The onion burger is a relic from the Great Depression, back when meat was scarce and onions weren't. Fry cooks in the small town of El Reno started pressing large amounts into the beef as it cooked on the grill, and why didn't everybody else think of this, a long time ago? Today, beef isn't quite so difficult to come by, and while El Reno remains the creation's spiritual home, Food & Wine's editors are partial to the updated version served at Tucker's Onion Burgers, a mini-chain in Oklahoma City where extra high-quality beef pushes the experience over the top.
