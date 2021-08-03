This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

August 3, 2021

High angle view of burger with French fries served on table in restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.

If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the regional flavor.

That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.

So what's the best place to get a burger in Oklahoma?

It's Tucker's Onion Burgers in Oklahoma City.

Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:

The onion burger is a relic from the Great Depression, back when meat was scarce and onions weren't. Fry cooks in the small town of El Reno started pressing large amounts into the beef as it cooked on the grill, and why didn't everybody else think of this, a long time ago? Today, beef isn't quite so difficult to come by, and while El Reno remains the creation's spiritual home, Food & Wine's editors are partial to the updated version served at Tucker's Onion Burgers, a mini-chain in Oklahoma City where extra high-quality beef pushes the experience over the top. 

See the full list of the best burgers here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Oklahoma

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.