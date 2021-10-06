Camila Cabello Aims To Find Calm In Her Career Storm

As the world begins to open back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, Camila Cabello is finding herself busier than ever. She spent the majority of the pandemic back home in Miami, and now is bouncing around across the globe for appearance after appearance. In a recent interview with Glamour, Cabello is opening up about how she sometimes feels breathless from all the work.

The pandemic put an abrupt halt the the music industry, and shuttered everyone indoors. For Cabello, it marked the first time since her career began in 2012 that she could sit down and think. After coming to the realization that she was tired, Cabello opted to put this time away to focus on her mental health.

"I by no means am trying to complain... but it was such a thing of, 'I have to get on stage tomorrow and I'm performing at this big thing,' or whatever," Cabello told Glamour. "'I want to do a good job. How do I do that when I feel nervous?' I did this without being like, 'Am I even happy right now? Do I even feel healthy?' I didn't have the space to ask myself those questions. I'm still working a ton now, but after quarantine I'm able to be like, 'You know waht? Right now I'm just not happy. I need to change something.'"

Cabello began taking steps toward change by getting a therapist. She explained she took the time to "slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff." The pandemic wound up being a blessing in disguise for Cabello, offering a rare break.

The break wound up influencing Cabello's new album, Familia. The singer explained that she was able to take a different writing process while recording, taking a few more breaks in order to live life.

"It's the most grounded and calm I've ever been making an album," she said. "I worked with people I wanted to have dinner with, and I was like, 'I'm not going to write every single day for months, but write a few days a week and have time to gather experiences and be a human being."

However, while the pandemic saw Cabello having the opportunity to embrace some calm, she's been right back to her usual busy schedule. Earlier this week, Cabello headed off to Paris to walk in Paris Fashion Week. Before that, she performed on stage with Shawn Mendes for Global Citizen Live, starred in Cinderella, and attended the MTV Video Music Awards and the Met Gala. However, as she's ramped back up, she's been keeping the lessons she learned over the past year in mind.