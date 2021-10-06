Rob Gronkowski Updates Injury Status, Says Brady Is 'In His Prime' At 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said he's "feeling good," but plans to continue monitoring his injured ribs before returning to action.

"I'm feeling good," Gronkowski said during an interview with CBS Sports published on Wednesday (October 6) morning. "But I'm just going week by week -- day by day -- to get ready, whether it's next week, the week after that, or the week after that. And let me tell you, I miss it. I miss being out there with the boys."

Gronkowski was ruled out ahead of last Sunday's (October 3) game against the New England Patriots, his first and only matchup against his former team of nine seasons, which told CBS Sports he watched as a fan.

"I was jumping up and down, I was screaming," Gronkowski said of the Bucs' 19-17 win at Gillette Stadium. "My jitters were up and down, and I was cheering for the Bucs left and right. I'm proud of my teammates, especially going back home there, where the atmosphere seemed unbelievable ... The game was incredible. I think if you're a football fan, that was awesome."

With Sunday's win, Gronkowski's longtime former Patriots and current Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams and, despite his age, shows no signs of slowing down, according to his tight end.

"I truly believe he's in his prime," Gronkowski told CBS Sports. "He has basically perfected the method on how to be ready for a game."

Last month, during the first episode of Brady and Gronkowski's YouTube Q&A show Tommy and Gronky, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said he thought playing through age 50 was a possibility.

"I don't find it so difficult," Brady said. "Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it's a yes."