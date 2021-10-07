Blake Shelton Reveals Gwen Stefani Wants Him To Write More Songs

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married last July, the couple hosting an intimate ceremony that was officiated by the host for The Voice, Carson Daly. After Daly recommended that the couple write their own vows, Shelton wrote the song "We Can Reach The Stars" for his new bride, and the country singer recently sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk more about the song.

Meyers mentioned to Shelton that when he got married in 2013, his guests expected him to crack a few jokes during the vows. The late-night host asked Shelton if he had a similar expectation for his nuptials, to which the country singer responded he actually did not.

"I didn't feel pressure because she didn't know I was going to do it, so I felt like there's really no bar to set right here," Shelton said. "And it was Carson's idea that we should write our own vows or whatever – have this piece to say, just before we say 'I do.'"

However, the country singer then went further to explain that Stefani actually asks Shelton whether or not he's going to write his own songs on the regular.

"And Gwen has always ... she is constantly on my a** about, I should be writing more songs," Shelton said. "'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did."

See the full conversation with Shelton below.