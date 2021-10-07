Jacoby Brissett Shares Lesson Tom Brady Taught Him As A Rookie

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett began his career backing up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who he'll face on Sunday (October 10) in Week 5.

Brissett was selected by the New England Patriots in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, appearing in three games amid Brady's four-game suspension and then-backup Jimmy Garoppolo's injury in Week 2, before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts the following seson amid then-franchise quarterback Andrew Luck's injury.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Brissett shared a lesson the intense Brady taught him ahead of their only seasons as teammates.

“One day, it was during training camp,” Brissett shared via USA TODAY. “Everybody’s playing games in the locker room while we’re on break, and I was playing. He walked into the locker room and was like ‘what are you doing? Didn’t you just mess up this in practice?’ He’s like, ‘then you shouldn’t be playing.'”

Brady finished last Sunday's game with 269 yards on 22 of 43 passing, which included setting the NFL all-time passing record and leading a 19-17 comeback victory over, the Patriots, his former team for 20 seasons, during his first ever matchup against the franchise.

Trailing 17-16 with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady led a successful drive that was capped off by a 48-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with 1:57 remaining.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones finished Sunday's game with 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, leading New England into field goal range before kicker Nick Folk missed on a would-be 56-yard attempt in the rain.

Brady entered Sunday's game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees' previous NFL record 80,358 passing yards.

Last week, the 44-year-old joined Brees as the only other quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 80,000 yards, finishing the Bucs' 34-27 Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with 432 yards and a touchdown on 41 of 55 passing, putting his career mark at 80,291 passing yards.

Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams following Sunday's win.