Olivia Rodrigo Gushes Over Her Friendship With Blackpink's Rosé

Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down with Teen Vogue as the magazine's cover star for its October issue, and the article's writer, P. Claire Dodson, shared a transcript from a conversation that didn't make the cut. In it, Rodrigo addresses her friendship with Blackpink's Rosé, and what she said is a real treat for those who are fans of the two.

"She's the best," Rodrigo said of Rosé and what it was like hanging out together at this year's Met Gala. "We'd hung out before, and she's actually the sweetest angel alive. I was so happy I was sitting next to her because I was so nervous and when I sat down it was like, oh my god I have a friend here. She's absolutely the best, couldn't sing her praises enough. She's so talented. Nicest person in the world too."