Olivia Rodrigo Gushes Over Her Friendship With Blackpink's Rosé
By Ariel King
October 7, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down with Teen Vogue as the magazine's cover star for its October issue, and the article's writer, P. Claire Dodson, shared a transcript from a conversation that didn't make the cut. In it, Rodrigo addresses her friendship with Blackpink's Rosé, and what she said is a real treat for those who are fans of the two.
"She's the best," Rodrigo said of Rosé and what it was like hanging out together at this year's Met Gala. "We'd hung out before, and she's actually the sweetest angel alive. I was so happy I was sitting next to her because I was so nervous and when I sat down it was like, oh my god I have a friend here. She's absolutely the best, couldn't sing her praises enough. She's so talented. Nicest person in the world too."
a transcript treat for the people (me) who love olivia x rosé @ met gala pic.twitter.com/oYPCcDmncd— p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) October 5, 2021
Rosé shared a selfie of her, Rodrigo, and Talia Ryder, who had starred in the music video for Rodrigo's "Deja Vu," from this year's Met Gala to her Instagram story. Fans of the artists were quick to take screenshots of the moment so that it could live on, posting the photos to Twitter.
Both Rodrigo and Rosé are signed to Interscope Records, and fans are hoping that their friendship can lead to a potential collaboration between the two.
210915 Olivia Rodrigo IG story update with #ROSÉ!#로제 #ROSÉ #블랙핑크 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/QKNCWkuI2e— 🖤✨ (@jenniesrenes) September 14, 2021
Rodrigo has had a whirlwind year, her debut single, "Driver's License," launching her to stardom last January. Her debut album, Sour, only furthered her career as it featured a slew of hits, including "Good For U," "Traitor," "Brutal," "Deja Vu," and more. The singer also has not been shy about citing her influences for the pop-punk masterpiece, and has added credits for Taylor Swift and Paramore's Hayley Williams on her record.
The 18-year-old has also been open about trying to balance fame with her mental well-being. Speaking with Teen Vogue, Rodrigo had said, "When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult. That's a really terrifying thought, to think that I'm not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that's how you grow as a person. I'm no different from any other 18-year-old out there."
While Rodrigo's career has already reached astronomical heights, the singer is still experiencing many firsts. In September, she had her festival debut at the iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Stage.