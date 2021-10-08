Girl Unknowingly Hit By Stray Bullet During Texas Football Game

By Anna Gallegos

October 8, 2021

Photo: Chambers County Sheriff's Office

A female high school student was shot in the leg while attending a Thursday night football game, but no one realized it at first.

The teen was watching a game between East Chambers and Anahuac high schools at the East Chambers football field when she was struck by a bullet, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Other people at the game didn't know that she was shot because no one heard gunfire and no one else was injured.

The shooting was reported to authorities after the teen was taken to a nearby hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unlikely that the teen or others that the stadium were targeted. Authorities believe that the bullet was "the result of a stray round fired from a distance from the south or southeast direction of the stadium," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are trying to find who fired the gun.

"It doesn’t matter if you are target practicing and the bullet hits someone, the destination of the bullet is your responsibility," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12 News.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.