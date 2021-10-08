Girl Unknowingly Hit By Stray Bullet During Texas Football Game

A female high school student was shot in the leg while attending a Thursday night football game, but no one realized it at first.

The teen was watching a game between East Chambers and Anahuac high schools at the East Chambers football field when she was struck by a bullet, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Other people at the game didn't know that she was shot because no one heard gunfire and no one else was injured.

The shooting was reported to authorities after the teen was taken to a nearby hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unlikely that the teen or others that the stadium were targeted. Authorities believe that the bullet was "the result of a stray round fired from a distance from the south or southeast direction of the stadium," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are trying to find who fired the gun.

"It doesn’t matter if you are target practicing and the bullet hits someone, the destination of the bullet is your responsibility," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12 News.