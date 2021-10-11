'Disturbing' Tweet From Hellmann's Mayonnaise Disgusts, Intrigues Twitter

Mayonnaise is an incredibly versatile condiment. Of course it can be enjoyed in sandwiches, but there are many other uses for it as well, like in dips, dressings and tuna or potato salad. Some people even choose to put it on their fries. However, the controversial suggestion made recently on famed mayo maker Hellmann's' Twitter has people concerned and confused.

The tweet simply reads, "Mayo in your coffee. That's it. That's the tweet."

For those unaware of what mayonnaise is made from, its main ingredients are oil, egg yolk and vinegar, so when Hellmann's recommended that followers try it in their coffee, they got some pushback.