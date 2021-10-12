Ariana Grande Cries As Her Contestants Battle Each Other On 'The Voice'

After carefully selecting her team and growing attached to each and every one of them, Ariana Grande is now experiencing the most difficult process of The Voice – elimination. On Monday (October 11)'s episode, Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae went head-to-head performing Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer's "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)."

Both DeNapoli and Rae delivered a strong performance, with Rae providing a sultry feel as DeNapoli displayed her full range. When the time came to decide on a winner, Rae managed to win over the attention of Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, while Blake Shelton put his vote toward DeNapoli. It came down to Ariana Grande to decide on the winning vote, and the singer began crying because she didn't know how to say goodbye to one of her contestants. See the full performance (and Grande's admiration for both singers) below.