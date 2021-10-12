Harry Styles Teams Up With Canes Players Ahead Of Raleigh Concert

Harry Styles is making the most of his time in Raleigh.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is set to perform Tuesday night (October 12) at Raleigh's PNC Arena, home of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. He even joined up with a couple of players for a round of golf at a local course on Monday afternoon, WRAL reports.

The Canes' official Twitter account shared a photo of the musician alongside forwards Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, writing that Styles is a "huge Caniac," a term of endearment for Carolina hockey fans.

The NHL team continued to show its love for the "Lights Up" singer by changing its name on Twitter to "Carolina Harrycanes." The Team even updated its bio with a more Styles-centric take for its fans, with "We Adore You, Caniacs," a reference to the hit single "Adore You" from his most recent album Fine Line.