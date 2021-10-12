Harry Styles Teams Up With Canes Players Ahead Of Raleigh Concert

By Sarah Tate

October 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles is making the most of his time in Raleigh.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is set to perform Tuesday night (October 12) at Raleigh's PNC Arena, home of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. He even joined up with a couple of players for a round of golf at a local course on Monday afternoon, WRAL reports.

The Canes' official Twitter account shared a photo of the musician alongside forwards Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, writing that Styles is a "huge Caniac," a term of endearment for Carolina hockey fans.

The NHL team continued to show its love for the "Lights Up" singer by changing its name on Twitter to "Carolina Harrycanes." The Team even updated its bio with a more Styles-centric take for its fans, with "We Adore You, Caniacs," a reference to the hit single "Adore You" from his most recent album Fine Line.

Styles is currently in Raleigh for the latest stop on his Love On Tour, which has taken him to cities across the country and led to some memorable moments. He's assisted in some gender reveals and proposals for fans in the audience and even changed up some lyrics after spotting Halsey in the crowd at his New York City show.

