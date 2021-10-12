Kane Brown Shares Adorable Anniversary Message To 'My Rock, My Best Friend'

By Kelly Fisher

October 12, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Portraits & Backstage
Photo: Getty Images North America

Kane Brown shared an adorable message to his wife on their anniversary.

The “Worship You” singer took to Instagram with photos of the happy couple throughout the years, telling his wife, Katelyn:

“Happy anniversary to my rock, my best friend, the best mother and wife I could ask for! From 21 to 28 baby I can’t wait to grow even older with you ❤️ here’s some flash backs 🥲”

Katelyn responded to her husband’s post: “I LOVE YOU so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The pair tied the knot in October 2018, and welcomed daughter Kingsley Rose nearly two years ago. Katelyn recently shared a tour of Kingsley’s nursery on social media, pointing out the “elegant and sophisticated” features of the enchanted forest-themed room. Kane has gushed about his daughter and shared cute moments with her on social media, including a video of the father-daughter duo dancing to his recent single, “One Mississippi.”

The song marks one of Kane’s latest projects, among several collaborations. He just teamed up with H.E.R. on “Blessed & Free,” and released “Memory” with blackbear earlier this year. Darius Rucker hailed Kane as an artist “setting the bar so high for the next generation,” when he was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2021.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.