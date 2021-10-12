Kane Brown Shares Adorable Anniversary Message To 'My Rock, My Best Friend'

Kane Brown shared an adorable message to his wife on their anniversary.

The “Worship You” singer took to Instagram with photos of the happy couple throughout the years, telling his wife, Katelyn:

“Happy anniversary to my rock, my best friend, the best mother and wife I could ask for! From 21 to 28 baby I can’t wait to grow even older with you ❤️ here’s some flash backs 🥲”

Katelyn responded to her husband’s post: “I LOVE YOU so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The pair tied the knot in October 2018, and welcomed daughter Kingsley Rose nearly two years ago. Katelyn recently shared a tour of Kingsley’s nursery on social media, pointing out the “elegant and sophisticated” features of the enchanted forest-themed room. Kane has gushed about his daughter and shared cute moments with her on social media, including a video of the father-daughter duo dancing to his recent single, “One Mississippi.”