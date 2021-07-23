Kane Brown's Wife Posts Cute Photos Of Daughter Kingsley Visiting Backstage

July 23, 2021

Kane Brown has the most adorable No. 1 fan.

The country star’s wife, Katelyn Brown, shared photos on Instagram of the couple’s daughter, Kingsley, running around backstage and playing with her dad.

Katelyn wrote:

“had such a special weekend with the family ! Finally got to go to daddy’s shows! 💕 thank you @alexalvga for always capturing the most special moments”

Kingsley Rose is 20 months old. Her visit comes as Kane, 27, prepped for the “Blessed & Free” tour that starts in October, PEOPLE reports.

Kane recently gushed about his daughter in an Entertainment Tonight interview, saying that Kingsley is “getting a personality on her,” and that the almost-2-year-old is “just running around the place.”

Kane recently teased new music with a snippet of an unreleased song called “Leave You Alone.” He shared the demo on Instagram on Tuesday (July 20), and surprised fans with another unreleased song last month, titled “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Kane, who’s no stranger to teaming up with other artists for cross-genre collaborations, released “Memory” with blackbear earlier this month.

Kane also worked with fellow country artist Chris Young on the award-winning track “Famous Friends,” which the two performed at the CMT Music Awards on June 9.

See the adorable photos of Kingsley and Kane here:

Chat About Kane Brown's Wife Posts Cute Photos Of Daughter Kingsley Visiting Backstage

