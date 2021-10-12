Some Tucson Streets Will Soon Close For Filming Of HBO Series

A getaway car for a crime syndicate will zoom through the downtown area in the coming days. But, there's no need to worry. It's all part of a new drama series.

Tucson residents will soon see some road closures as filming begins for the new HBO series called Duster, reported Tucson.com.

Several streets in Tucson will be closed near downtown, in the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills. Affected neighborhoods are being notified by Film Tucson. Anyone living in those neighborhood who need to travel during filming will be allowed to commute.

So what is Duster?

The new series, according to Variety, is set in the 1970s southwest and follows the life of a getaway driver for a growing criminal scene.

Veteran Tucson filmmaker Mark Headley commented on the filming, following a 20 year drought of Hollywood productions in the city. Headley said, “I think it’s incredible after 25 years of inactivity. It’s work for everybody. There are over 100 different jobs in a film production that comes here. A lot of people are getting hired.”

The new series is co-written by J.J. Abrams, and will star Josh Holloway, who once starred in the hit show Lost.

Click here for more information about the show.