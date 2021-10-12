This Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Oklahoma

The best part of Halloween is the candy.

Whether you're a chocoholic or prefer fruity flavors, it's the one time of the year you're allowed to freely indulge your sweet tooth. Americans love Halloween candy so much that the country is expected to spend $3 billion on the sugary treats this year.

When you break down the numbers, the average American spends about $30 on candy for Halloween in 2021.

CandyStore.com took a look at what sweets Americans are buying to find out the top Halloween candy in each state. In Oklahoma, people prefer Skittles.

The bulk candy seller sold 19,232 pounds of the rainbow colored candies in Oklahoma alone. The state's second favorite candy was Dubble Bubble Gum while Snickers was the the third favorite.

According to the data, these are the most popular Halloween candies in America:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&Ms Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn



