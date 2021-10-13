Kentucky Town Prepares For Round 2 Of Redneck Rave

By Anna Gallegos

October 13, 2021

Cheering crowd with hands in air at music festival
Photo: Getty Images

The summer outdoor party in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky that promised "mud, music, and mayhem" is back for round two.

June's Redneck Rave ended in multiple drug and alcohol arrests, a few broken bones, and at least one person being impaled by a log. The event returns to the Blue Holler Offroad Park on October 14-17, and local law enforcement says they know what to expect this time around.

Mammoth Cave is small with a population of around 1,600, and the Edmonson County Sheriff's Department only has the sheriff and five deputies.

Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald Leader that he doesn't have the personnel to shutdown all illegal activity. Instead, the goal is to contain the rowdy party-goers at the park

Rave organizer Justin Stowers said he's taking precautions to make sure the event is safe, including banning a man who strangled a woman because of an argument over a blanket.

“Unfortunately accidents do happen when we do these events, but our job is just to make sure that we handle them very promptly,” Stowers told the newspaper.

June's Redneck Rave became national news after 48 people were charged with everything from assault to drug and alcohol possession.

