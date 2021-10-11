Tom Brady Is Once Again Playing Through Another Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady extended his NFL record for career passing yards and became the league's current leading passer for the 2021 season during a 411-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 45-17 win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (October 10).

Even more impressive, he did so with yet another apparent injury.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reports Brady played through a thumb injury on his throwing hand during Sunday's win, according to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

"Whenever it happened, it happened early, so it didn't affect him too much," Arians told reporters after the game with a chuckle via ESPN.

Brady was seen with tape on his thumb and wrist after the game and said he's "old school" when it comes to injuries, opting not to disclose or reveal information about them.

"In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys," Brady said via ESPN. "I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don't care so much. It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game -- we'll see what happens."

In June, Brady told reporters at the Bucs' minicamp that he's confident "he'll be able to do some different things" he was unable to do in 2020 now that's finally had the surgical procedure he needed since last offseason, having played through a knee injury en route to winning his seventh Super Bowl in February.

"It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May," Brady said. "I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year. Happy I did it.

"Something that certainly needed to be done. And there was a great outcome. I'm happy about that. I feel I'll be able to so some different things this year than I was able to do last year."