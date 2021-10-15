Selena Gomez Opens Up About The 'Real' Reason She Began Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez hopes to be able to use her beauty line to help welcome all of her fans and raise awareness for mental health. Speaking in an interview with WWD, the singer has expressed her mission for her own product, Rare Beauty, telling them, "I wanted to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty that supports mental well-being across age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, physical or mental ability."

Gomez first launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, the brand aiming to encourage her fans to embrace their natural features and become more comfortable within their own skin. With the brand launching during the pandemic, it changed the way that Gomez and her team had initially planned to roll out Rare Beauty. While fans could not go to purchase the items in-stores, Gomez instead sat down online for beauty tutorials and chatting online with fans.

"I get to sit in chats with maybe 20 girls, and they each will tell me their story and what they're walking through and how they met other people in the community that has helped them as well," Gomez said in the interview. "It's been really beautiful to see just how much the brand is touching people's lives. And that's all I really wanted at the end of the day. I wanted to make quality products that were easy and sophisticated but also accessible. I really wanted it to take care of people's hearts."

Gomez herself has been open about her own struggles with mental health over the past few years, revealing that she has been diagnosed as bipolar. She explained that she wanted to come forward with her diagnosis as a way to help her own fans who may be struggling. "There was a window in media that the media would be shamed for being rude to someone who's open about getting help. And that was a blessing, because I feel like much earlier on, they would have taken advantage of that. But ever since I've been open about my own journey, I have people come up to me all the time and tell me about what they've walked through."

A portion of Rare Beauty's profits are donated toward the Rare Impact Fund, the brand's nonprofit affiliate that works to expand services for mental health and awareness. In April, Rare Beauty launched their Mental Health 101 campaign, which saw Gomez once again highlighting how she's been working towards taking care of her own mental health.

Earlier this week on TikTok, Gomez also teased a new single as she promoted a new lipgloss for Rare Beauty. The snippet of the single was brief, but follows the news that Gomez is currently working on her next album.