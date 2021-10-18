5 Teens Killed In Raleigh Crash Not Wearing Seatbelts, Police Say

Five teenagers tragically lost their lives in Raleigh over the weekend in an early morning high-speed crash.

According to ABC 11, the five teens were all occupants in a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Capital Boulevard around 6 a.m. Sunday (October 17) when it ran off the road at about 80 miles per hour near the Fairview Road bridge and crashed into the concrete bridge abutment.

Police confirmed that the five occupants killed in the crash were not wearing seatbelts at the time. The incident remains under investigation.

While the names of the teens were not released as of Monday afternoon, authorities said they were one 13-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, and two 17-year-old boys, WRAL reports.

Multiple community events have been planned in Raleigh to remember the lives of the teens. Family and friends plan to hold a balloon launch memorial at 6 p.m. Monday in Spring Forest Park, while a prayer vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Monday in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the only deadly crash reported in North Carolina recently. On Monday morning, a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte, killing at least one person and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.