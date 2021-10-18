Carly Pearce Gushes Over Another Long-Awaited Grand Ole Opry Moment

Carly Pearce is gushing over her new photo at the Grand Ole Opry.

Pearce, who was inducted earlier this year, burst with excitement in front of her photo outside the Opry alongside fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Dierks Bentley. Pearce gushed on Instagram: “For years, I’ve dreamt of my photo being one of the artists outside of the @opry as you walk in…. Now, it is 🥲♥️”

The “What He Didn’t Do” artist reflected on her August induction with a clip from the ceremony, recalling that “when I was a little girl, I dreamt of country music and I dreamt of singing on this stage.” She assured that “this isn’t just another feather in my cap, this isn’t another accolade (and) this isn’t another thing to add to my wall.” Pearce pledged to do her due diligence as a Grand Ole Opry member and thanked the crowd as she marked her long-awaited milestone.